Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old in Harnett County, North Carolina.
By Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina.

According to officials, Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman is believed to be with her father, Dyatsy Coleman. The two were last seen on 181 Cocateil Lane in Dunn, NC. The pair is believed to be heading to the Newton Grove, Faison and Clinton area.

Rayilee is described as being 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with butterflies and flowers, blue tights and black and white Hey Dude sneakers. She has a mole on her right armpit.

Officials say 37-year-old Dyatsy Coleman is 6 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve thermal, blue jeans, and black, white and red Fila sneakers. He also had on a blue zip-up coat. His left or right thumb has a scar due to surgery on an extra finger at birth.

The two are believed to be traveling in a champagne 2009 Nissan Murano with a license plate number KHS6596. It has blacked-out rims.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to our news crews, police and other officials can be seen near the Shell Gas Station...
One person killed in Macon Rd. shooting, another in critical condition in Columbus
21-year-old man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting man in Phenix City
21-year-old man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting man in Phenix City
One person injured in shooting near Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
One person injured in shooting near Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
The Goetchius House revamped into new restaurant
Revamped Goetchius House in Columbus reopening with help of filmmaker
Car crash in Opelika
Head-on collision near Frederick Rd in Opelika leaves traffic blocked

Latest News

Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling
The Springer Opera House starts petition over Columbus’ new Judicial Center Plan
The Springer Opera House starts petition over Columbus’ new Judicial Center Plan
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
Tips to keep your home warm and safe during the colder months