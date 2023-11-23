Chilly Temperatures for the Start of Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Thanksgiving! The Valley has had wonderful weather so far for Turkey Day, as temperatures peaked today in the upper 50s to low 60s. The clouds hang around tonight and there is a very slim chance of a light passing shower for our more southern counties late tonight/ early Friday morning, but not enough rain to make a fuss over. For anyone heading out early in the morning for the Black Friday deals, bundle up because temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the low 40s! Friday will heat up from the chilly conditions to the low to mid-60s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies in the morning, but cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Looking ahead to the weekend, the Valley is expecting near-perfect conditions on Saturday which is great news for anyone heading to the Plains for Iron Bowl! The Saturday forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 40s in the morning that will warm to the mid-60s by the afternoon. Sunday will be a different story, as a weak surface low along the Gulf Coast will increase rain coverage to 40%. This won’t be a total washout, but it will bring much-needed rain to the area since some portions of the Valley are still in a moderate drought. The surface low pushes eastward early Monday morning and an area of high pressure will settle into the Valley. This will result in a dry, but cold work week. Morning lows next week range in the low to mid-30s, and highs in the mid to upper 50s!

