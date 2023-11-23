Family’s volunteer community habits spans generations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Volunteer Research Service Noble Hour says statistics show about 30 percent of all donations for nonprofits come during December alone, and about 16 percent of adults volunteer approximately 2 hours a month between Thanksgiving and Christmas that’s 5 percent more than the rest of the year.

It’s officially the holiday season and it’s also a great time to give back to your community through volunteering or donations.

We spoke with a family whose volunteerism spans close to 50 years of service in Columbus and they share what drives them to give back.

“the fellowship and just letting them know they’re loved like we do with our own,” said Carol Kervin.

A love learned from Carol and Kathy’s mother Ann Mobley.

Mrs. Mobley was an avid volunteer at Twin Ceadar’s Ann Elizabeth Sheapard Home for decades up until she died in 2022.

“We serve children who’ve experienced some type of trauma in their life,” said Mobley.

Her daughters have continued her legacy. Between the three their volunteerism spans 50 years.

“We are part of the Ann Elizabeth Shepard auxiliary. So, we try and plan activities for the girls that live here and spend time with them so they can feel a sense of home,” said Mobley.

Carol and Kathy remember their mother helping the organization as children.

This Thanksgiving the sisters reminisce on how their mother always brought the family together during the holidays. Still, Carol and Kathy want the community to know how important it is to give back this holiday season.

“you wind up realizing how much they’re doing for you.” said Mobely “To give is better to receive.”

Carol and Kathy hope to see future generations in their family contribute to Twin Cedars and Ann Elizabeth Shepard’s home to continue their mother’s legacy.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.