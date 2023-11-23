Business Break
Local church to open Christmas tree farm Nov. 23 in Midland

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM)- A local church is trying something new to raise money for ministry providing a must have item for many families at Christmas.

Solid Rock Church is launching the Midland Christmas Tree Farm on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.

5 feet to 10 feet tall live trees will be on sale plus a photo booth, ornaments and hot cocoa.

“We’re stepping out on faith to raise money to be able to serve and support youth here in Columbus who need good role models and people to lead them and support them in life,” said Max Samples, the associate pastor of Solid Rock Church.

The new farm will be located at 6959 Warm Springs Rd. in Midland, and after the opening, it will be open during the week from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on the weekends from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Proceeds will go to the church’s Vertical Student Ministries and to “Speed The Light,” a charitable program that provides much needed equipment to missionaries around the world.

