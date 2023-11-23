Navigating holiday stress

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Juggling family gatherings, making sure the holiday meal is just right, or stressing over every single detail can cause some people a lot of stress this time of year.

The holiday stress can make things tough to navigate. The owner of Love Out Loud counseling, Dr. Stephanie Lett, says first you need to understand what’s stressing you out.

According to her, some holiday stressors can be grieving loved ones, finances, attending every party, and managing your expectations. She says you want to be able to set boundaries and say no. Lett adds the only way you know when to say no is by understanding what you need mentally, physically, and emotionally.

“In seeking support, you want to make sure you’re delegating responsibilities. A lot of times we’ll take on too many projects and too many things during the holiday season and so really leaning in on that support that you have and being able to delegate responsibilities. Having those boundaries to know when to say no,” said Dr. Lett.

Lett adds doing that will help prevent burnout and the biggest thing that comes with that is being able to prioritize and simplify your responsibilities this holiday season.

