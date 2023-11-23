The Springer Opera House starts petition over Columbus’ new Judicial Center Plan

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details about the construction of Columbus’ new judicial center set to be built across the street from the State Theatre of Georgia, the Springer Opera House.

In the wake of the plan, staff of the historic theatre are expressing a “no” to the site plan for this big project.

In just a week, the petition created by Springer Opera House executive director, Danielle Varner, has more than half of the needed signatures for support.

The petition is to express how the Springer and its supporters strongly believe the site plan will negatively impact the building that is more than 150 years old.

“We would never build anything in that spot that would subtract from the beauty in our downtown area,” says Mayor Skip Henderson.

On November 14, the executive director of the Springer Opera House created the ‘Say No to the New Judicial Center Plan” petition.

It’s only online through social media and the theatre’s website, and there are already more than 1,100 signatures.

The Springer claims voters and stakeholders were not informed on an updated plan that, according to them, was unveiled by city council back in September.

The new plan, unveiled September 12, eliminates the existing greenspace on 10th Street and replaces it with a modern, eight-story high-rise building that hovers over multiple historic structures, including Columbus’ National Historic Landmark – the Springer Opera House – which would literally be in the shadows of the new structure for much of the year.

The Springer cites the following on their website:

The Springer is a fragile 153 year old Historic Landmark and could experience irreparable harm during construction and demolition if an eight-story building is erected 100 feet from our front door.

Tenth Street parking would be completely eliminated with this new plan

Springer programming will be disrupted during construction

There will be a shadow on the Springer for much of the year.

50% of the green space along 10th Street would be wiped out.

The main entrance of the Judicial Center would face 9th Street and the railroad tracks.

The historical theatre staff claims the plan was poorly made leaving a negative impact on parking, disrupting their performances, and most importantly fearing the current foundation of the theatre will shift once construction starts.

Mayor Skip Henderson says construction shouldn’t be a problem as the design team and construction company is considering the age of the 153-year-old building.

“They’ve also changed the way they’re going to put the footings in. They won’t use a jackhammer, they’ll use an auger to minimize vibrations,” said Henderson, “Bottom line is the design team, construction team, and certainly the consolidated government are committed to keeping the state theatre safe.”

Henderson says the passion, such as creating a petition, from the Springer is needed for the State Theatre of Georgia.

“They’re focused on protecting it and we are too; So what we plan to do is try to continue to work with them, communicate, meet every couple of weeks just so we understand what’s going on and we can keep them advised of what’s happening and maybe get some input from them and what they want the outside of the building to look like so that it compliments.”

There are alternatives the Springer is offering for the city council to consider like reducing the square footage, raising additional funding, relocating, or completely renovating.

“Anytime someone brings a petition or even just calls us frankly and says hey we have some concerns. We’re going to make sure we’re going to talk about, we’re going to make sure we provide them input and mitigate every concern they have. It may not be possible for us to solve every single issue, but if we work together, we’re going to be able to make it work out,” said Henderson,

We reached out to the Springer Theatre for comment, but they weren’t available ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. They plan to speak with News Leader 9 soon.

