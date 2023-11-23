Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Three women arrested in Opelika for shoplifting on 2 separate days

(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Justin Brown
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, but also the busiest time of the year. Shoppers will soon be flooding stores all over searching for the best holiday deals, while some, are attempting to score the ultimate deal, walking out the door with items and not paying.

“We got a call about a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods. While officers were in-route, they got an additional shoplifting complaint at Best Buy, in Tiger Town,” said Captain John Hester.

Captain Hester says Three women, 28-year-old Chelsie High, 31-year-old Tandreka Pettus, and 27-year-old Dominique McGhee were arrested after shoplifting from three different stores in Tiger Town on two different days.

The incident happened first at Ulta Beauty last Friday, and the last two happened on Monday. Police say once a vehicle description was released, the women tried to escape.

“Officers tried to stop the vehicle. They did not stop, instead they did the opposite and lead us on a high speed pursuit through the parking lot of Tiger Town,” said Hester.

Captain Hester says The women reached speeds of over 70 miles per hour, and eventually crashed on Interstate Drive and were arrested.

Krisse Newport lives in the area and says during this time of year, an increase in officers would be a good thing.

“I don’t think it would hurt. I think at this time of year, people do dumb things. It would be nice to have a little extra security around,” said Newport.

Opelika Police Chief, Shane Healey, says there are some simple things you can do to prevent being victimized. The most important, is locking your car doors.

“Most of the time now...people that are going to commit those kind of crimes...they’ll come into a parking lot, maybe two or three of them. They’ll start walking around, pulling on car doors. If they find a car unlocked, they’ll look around and see what they can get,” said Chief Healey.

“I love this area and I always feel safe here, but it’s never a bad thing to have a little extra around,” said Newport.

Chief Healey also says to never leave your purse in plain sight, and make sure you cover up packages in the car or lock them in the trunk.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to our news crews, police and other officials can be seen near the Shell Gas Station...
One person killed in Macon Rd. shooting, another in critical condition in Columbus
Accident on I-185 N in Columbus near exit 6
I-185 highway accidents causing delayed traffic in Columbus
Phenix City crash involving motorcycle leaves 19-year-old dead, others injured
Structure fire on Valleybrook Road
Fire department working to tame flames on Valleybrook Rd. in Columbus
21-year-old man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting man in Phenix City
21-year-old man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting man in Phenix City

Latest News

Tips to keep your home warm and safe during the colder months
Robert Raymond Fritz
Columbus police locate missing person last seen in 2020
Less than 20% of third graders expected to be held back through Alabama Literacy Act
Car crash in Opelika
Head-on collision near Frederick Rd in Opelika leaves traffic blocked