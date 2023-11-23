Three women arrested in Opelika for shoplifting on 2 separate days

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, but also the busiest time of the year. Shoppers will soon be flooding stores all over searching for the best holiday deals, while some, are attempting to score the ultimate deal, walking out the door with items and not paying.

“We got a call about a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods. While officers were in-route, they got an additional shoplifting complaint at Best Buy, in Tiger Town,” said Captain John Hester.

Captain Hester says Three women, 28-year-old Chelsie High, 31-year-old Tandreka Pettus, and 27-year-old Dominique McGhee were arrested after shoplifting from three different stores in Tiger Town on two different days.

The incident happened first at Ulta Beauty last Friday, and the last two happened on Monday. Police say once a vehicle description was released, the women tried to escape.

“Officers tried to stop the vehicle. They did not stop, instead they did the opposite and lead us on a high speed pursuit through the parking lot of Tiger Town,” said Hester.

Captain Hester says The women reached speeds of over 70 miles per hour, and eventually crashed on Interstate Drive and were arrested.

Krisse Newport lives in the area and says during this time of year, an increase in officers would be a good thing.

“I don’t think it would hurt. I think at this time of year, people do dumb things. It would be nice to have a little extra security around,” said Newport.

Opelika Police Chief, Shane Healey, says there are some simple things you can do to prevent being victimized. The most important, is locking your car doors.

“Most of the time now...people that are going to commit those kind of crimes...they’ll come into a parking lot, maybe two or three of them. They’ll start walking around, pulling on car doors. If they find a car unlocked, they’ll look around and see what they can get,” said Chief Healey.

“I love this area and I always feel safe here, but it’s never a bad thing to have a little extra around,” said Newport.

Chief Healey also says to never leave your purse in plain sight, and make sure you cover up packages in the car or lock them in the trunk.

