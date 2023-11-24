Increasing sun Friday, Staying cool

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are drying out for the next couple days as the weather stays cool. A reinforcing shot of chilly air returns early next week.

After some rain overnight, the rain has now pushed out on this Black Friday. Good weather for shoppers. Don’t forget the sunglasses as clouds will decrease fairly quickly! Highs between 62 and 65 degrees.

Cool with increasing sun for Black Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A few clouds tonight. Otherwise, seasonably cool. Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s early Saturday.

Temperatures dip into the 40s this evening for Fantasy in Lights. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Great weather to start the weekend. Saturday plans will be dry as we watch those big rivalry games, including the Auburn/Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Highs climb into the low to mid 60s. Morning sun will lead to more clouds later in the day. Clouds quickly increase Sunday along with a surge of moisture from the south. We’re expecting a chance of showers starting maybe by mid morning in our southern counties as that rain lifts up toward the north and northeast.

The forecast for the Iron Bowl Game looks cool and dry! (Source: WTVM Weather)

While the first half of the weekend will be dry, watch for some rain Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’re expecting to dry out Sunday night as a reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air moves in. That will leave with highs in the 50s for the first half of next week. Lows are forecast to dip into the 30s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning next week. Wednesday is expected to be the coldest morning at this point with lows at or below freezing, in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

We'll see a chance of rain for the second half of the weekend. Chilly weather for much of next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

