LIST: Uptown Columbus set to participate in Small Business Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus Inc., is encouraging consumers to support local businesses for this year’s Small Business Saturday.
The event is set to begin on Saturday, November 25.
Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting the independent businesses that make our communities unique.
Here is a list of businesses participating in Uptown along with some of their deals:
Big Dog Fleet Feet
● Shokz headphones:
$50 off OpenRun Pro| $40 off OpenRun | $25 off OpenMove|$30offOpenFit
● 10% off Theraguns
● Garmin Watches:
$30 off Forerunner 55 |$50 off Forerunner 256 + Forerunner 965| $100 Instinct 2 Solar
● 15% off ALL Big Dog logo gear
● Nutrition Sale:
Buy 5 items get 10% off|Buy 10 items get 15% off|Buy 20 items get 20% off
● 30% off ALL Nathan Gear and up to 25% off ALL Amphipod Gear
● 15% off for the The Fit-Fast Bundle: Shoe+Sock+Insert
● Buy 3 get 1 free Feetures socks
● Up to 25% off Superfeet insoles
● 15% off Goodr Sunglasses
Chancellor’s
● 25% off in-store & online
Freeze Frame Yogurt Shoppe
● Buy a $25 gift card, receive a free 8oz coupon and a free youth-size T-shirt
Maltitude
● $15 Flight: Four 4oz pours of the limited-release Black Friday Stouts
Goose Island Bananas Foster Bourbon County Brand Stout, Founders Canadian Breakfast Stout, Jackie O’s Unglaciated Stout, Wild Leap Lone Buffalo Barrel Aged Stout
● Buy a $50 gift card get a $5 gift card FREE
● Buy a $100 gift card get a $10 gift card FREE
● Launch of the Holiday Growler Gift Box - $30
● Launch of the Advent Beer Calendar Box
● Launch of the Advent Wine Calendar Box
Mix Market
● 10% of all lunch proceeds go to benefit MercyMed of Columbus from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Posh Peach
● 20% off everything
Ride on Bikes
● 30% off accessories with the purchase of any new or used bike
● $100 Swagman XTC 2 platform bike racks
● 50% off of 100% sunglasses
● Discounts on select bikes & accessories
River Oak boutique
● 25% off regular-priced clothing
Springer Opera House
● 25% off select performance dates on all remaining MainStage, Studio II, and Children’s Theatre performances.
Uptown Float
● 60-minute float Gift Certificate for $45
● 90-minute float Gift Certificate for $55
Uptown Wine & Spirits
● 10% off glassware and gift items
Whitewater Express
● 40% off all Chacos
● 40% off all Osprey Packs
● 25% off River Passes
