LIST: Uptown Columbus set to participate in Small Business Saturday

By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus Inc., is encouraging consumers to support local businesses for this year’s Small Business Saturday.

The event is set to begin on Saturday, November 25.

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting the independent businesses that make our communities unique.

Here is a list of businesses participating in Uptown along with some of their deals:

Big Dog Fleet Feet

● Shokz headphones:

$50 off OpenRun Pro| $40 off OpenRun | $25 off OpenMove|$30offOpenFit

● 10% off Theraguns

● Garmin Watches:

$30 off Forerunner 55 |$50 off Forerunner 256 + Forerunner 965| $100 Instinct 2 Solar

● 15% off ALL Big Dog logo gear

● Nutrition Sale:

Buy 5 items get 10% off|Buy 10 items get 15% off|Buy 20 items get 20% off

● 30% off ALL Nathan Gear and up to 25% off ALL Amphipod Gear

● 15% off for the The Fit-Fast Bundle: Shoe+Sock+Insert

● Buy 3 get 1 free Feetures socks

● Up to 25% off Superfeet insoles

● 15% off Goodr Sunglasses

Chancellor’s

● 25% off in-store & online

Freeze Frame Yogurt Shoppe

● Buy a $25 gift card, receive a free 8oz coupon and a free youth-size T-shirt

Maltitude

● $15 Flight: Four 4oz pours of the limited-release Black Friday Stouts

Goose Island Bananas Foster Bourbon County Brand Stout, Founders Canadian Breakfast Stout, Jackie O’s Unglaciated Stout, Wild Leap Lone Buffalo Barrel Aged Stout

● Buy a $50 gift card get a $5 gift card FREE

● Buy a $100 gift card get a $10 gift card FREE

● Launch of the Holiday Growler Gift Box - $30

● Launch of the Advent Beer Calendar Box

● Launch of the Advent Wine Calendar Box

Mix Market

● 10% of all lunch proceeds go to benefit MercyMed of Columbus from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Posh Peach

● 20% off everything

Ride on Bikes

● 30% off accessories with the purchase of any new or used bike

● $100 Swagman XTC 2 platform bike racks

● 50% off of 100% sunglasses

● Discounts on select bikes & accessories

River Oak boutique

● 25% off regular-priced clothing

Springer Opera House

● 25% off select performance dates on all remaining MainStage, Studio II, and Children’s Theatre performances.

Uptown Float

● 60-minute float Gift Certificate for $45

● 90-minute float Gift Certificate for $55

Uptown Wine & Spirits

● 10% off glassware and gift items

Whitewater Express

● 40% off all Chacos

● 40% off all Osprey Packs

● 25% off River Passes

