Shooting investigation underway on Dawson St. 1 person injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Dawson St. in Columbus that has left one person injured.

Officials say they were called to the 2700 block of Lee St, but learned the shooting happened on Dawson St.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

