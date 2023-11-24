Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Shooting investigation underway on Dawson St. 1 person injured

Police presence on Dawson St.
Police presence on Dawson St.(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Dawson St. in Columbus that has left one person injured.

Officials say they were called to the 2700 block of Lee St, but learned the shooting happened on Dawson St.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goetchius House revamped into new restaurant
Revamped Goetchius House in Columbus reopening with help of filmmaker
LIST: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the Valley
LIST: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the Valley
According to our news crews, police and other officials can be seen near the Shell Gas Station...
One person killed in Macon Rd. shooting, another in critical condition in Columbus
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old from North Carolina
Three women arrested in Opelika for shoplifting on 2 separate days

Latest News

Increasing sun for Friday. It will stay cool through the weekend. Our next rain chance arrives...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Timothy Roberson was arrested on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.
Troy football player suspended following marijuana arrest
Family’s volunteer community habits spans generations
Family’s volunteer community habits spans generations
Davis Broadcasting Inc. hosts turkey giveaway event
Davis Broadcasting Inc. gives over 300 turkeys to families at annual event