Columbus police locate missing 15-year-old last seen Nov. 16

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, Rich has been located and is safe.

Brandon Rich was last seen near Kennedy Street in east Columbus on Thursday, November 16.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey jeans, and black sneakers. Officials say Rich is around 5′8 and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4373.

