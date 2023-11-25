Dry Saturday Ahead; Rain Returns For Some Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday will be a nice day for a lot of us with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures back in the mid 60s for many. We expect to see rain-free conditions, so we are looking at great weather for the Iron Bowl, Georgia/Georgia Tech, and any other outdoor plans you might have across the Chattahoochee Valley. Sunday, however, rain will return to the forecast, knocking our temperatures back down in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Showers will not be felt everywhere, and some may end up staying dry. Just keep the umbrella with you if you have any outdoor plans, and have a back-up plan just in case! Early next week will feature some of the coolest air of the season with highs staying in the mid 50s for most folks for Monday through Wednesday. Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s for many of us for early Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings. By the end of the week, temperatures will start warming back to the low and mid 60s and rain chances will return by Friday. We will see that next chance of rain and storms linger into our next weekend, with temperatures warming back up even more - to the mid and upper 60s - by next Saturday and Sunday. We will have plenty of time to fine-tune this part of the forecast for you, so stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.