HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: November 24 playoffs
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the wind gets chillier and competition gets stiffer, teams from the GHSA and AHSAA battled to secure spots in their respective state championships.
FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS
- Central 21, Mary Montgomery 7 [WATCH]
- Calvary Christian 18, Skipstone 21 [WATCH]
- Harris County 12, Jefferson 35 [WATCH]
- Carver 18, Monroe Area 14 [WATCH]
- Fitzgerald 17, Callaway 14 [WATCH]
- Schley County 28, Early County 24 [WATCH]
