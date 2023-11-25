Business Break
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: November 24 playoffs

WTVM Sports
WTVM Sports(Source: WTVM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the wind gets chillier and competition gets stiffer, teams from the GHSA and AHSAA battled to secure spots in their respective state championships.

[TAP OR CLICK FOR SCORES AND MATCHUPS]

FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Central 21, Mary Montgomery 7 [WATCH]
  • Calvary Christian 18, Skipstone 21 [WATCH]
  • Harris County 12, Jefferson 35 [WATCH]
  • Carver 18, Monroe Area 14 [WATCH]
  • Fitzgerald 17, Callaway 14 [WATCH]
  • Schley County 28, Early County 24 [WATCH]

