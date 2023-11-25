HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: November 24 playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the wind gets chillier and competition gets stiffer, teams from the GHSA and AHSAA battled to secure spots in their respective state championships.

FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS

Central 21, Mary Montgomery 7 [WATCH]

Calvary Christian 18, Skipstone 21 [WATCH]

Harris County 12, Jefferson 35 [WATCH]

Carver 18, Monroe Area 14 [WATCH]

Fitzgerald 17, Callaway 14 [WATCH]

Schley County 28, Early County 24 [WATCH]

