Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges after running from GSP

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia State Patrol, along with the Columbus Police Department, arrested a man on several drug and gun charges after he wrecked his vehicle and attempted to run away.

According to officials, Kentrall Brown faces multiple charges including Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime x2, Possession of Marijuana (Felony), Possession of Schedule 1 Substances, and additional traffic charges by GSP.

Officials say two firearms, seven Psilocybin chocolate bars, 30 grams of marijuana, and a ski mask were recovered from the vehicle.

