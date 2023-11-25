Business Break
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges after running from GSP

Kentrall Brown items
Kentrall Brown items(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia State Patrol, along with the Columbus Police Department, arrested a man on several drug and gun charges after he wrecked his vehicle and attempted to run away.

According to officials, Kentrall Brown faces multiple charges including Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime x2, Possession of Marijuana (Felony), Possession of Schedule 1 Substances, and additional traffic charges by GSP.

Officials say two firearms, seven Psilocybin chocolate bars, 30 grams of marijuana, and a ski mask were recovered from the vehicle.

