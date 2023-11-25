People support local businesses in Columbus on Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When you think of Black Friday shopping, big retail stores may come to mind, but in Uptown Columbus, some people moved away from the hustle and bustle of Black Friday crowds and supported small businesses.

“Oh yeah we don’t want to go out in the crowds so this is cozy and warm,” said Renee Griner, a shopper.

Griner and her daughter Lauren Isom decided to skip the large crowds and only shop at Uptown Exclusives, a small business in Uptown Columbus.

“They have a lot of different things, a good variety. The staff is very helpful. Super friendly,” said Isom.

In Uptown Exclusives, there were different Black Friday sales on items such as jewelry, home goods, and clothing.

Co-owner Brooke Wesley and manager Alexis Hinton said the day brought in an uptick of shoppers and excitement throughout the store.

“Shopping small means a lot to us. You’re supporting your local community, you’re helping small business owners, but you’re also just giving back to your community,” said Wesley.

Down the street, items in The Posh Peach, another small women’s clothing store, were 25 percent off in-store and online.

Erin Widick the owner of the business says it means the world for customers to come and support them.

“You know we’re the little guy and we appreciate the support more than you know,” Widick said.

Hannah and Rebecca Woods are sisters who stopped by The Posh Peach for their holiday shopping.

“I think it’s a lot to go to bigger stores, it’s a lot more people, and then also I just prefer clothes from like boutiques and stuff,” said Hannah.

“But I just prefer the smaller stores as well just because you tend to make connections with people better at the smaller stores,” said Rebecca.

However, not everyone chose to go the small business route and less crowds.

Petra Cook and her husband stood outside in line overnight at a Black Friday Deals, a liquidation store on Macon Road.

She shops at the store for good deals every Friday, but she said more people than usual came out for Black Friday.

“People were getting a little salty, and it got pretty crazy pretty fast once he let us in. There were a lot of people here,” Cook said.

If you missed Black Friday shopping, Saturday, Nov. 24 is Small Business Saturday where many of the businesses here in Uptown Columbus will be open and have deals waiting for you.

