Showers for Sunday Travel

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from the low- to mid-40s. With Sunday being a travel day as some are heading home from the Thanksgiving holiday, you may see some wet roads on the drive home.

This gives a good idea of the coverage of showers on Sunday
This gives a good idea of the coverage of showers on Sunday(WTVM Weather)

On Sunday, stray shower in the morning hours may appear especially in areas south of Columbus, with most areas seeing a chance of showers beginning in the afternoon through the early overnight hours. The start of the new work week looks to see a dry stretch of weather along with some chilly temperatures, especially in the beginning half of the new work week. A dry cold front will move through the Valley on Monday leaving behind below average temperatures through Thursday.

Work Week Preview
Work Week Preview(WTVM Weather)

Monday morning temperatures in the low- to mid-40s, before reaching the upper-50s with partly cloudy skies in the morning, giving way to more sunshine in the afternoon. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings look to be the chilliest of the week; afternoon temperatures in the mid-50s Tuesday before warming gradually to the low-60s by Thursday. Expect plentiful amounts of sunshine mid-week.

Morning Low Temperatures
Morning Low Temperatures(WTVM Weather)

Rain coverage increases Friday through Monday with rain coverage between 30-40%. Temperatures also look to rebound to the upper-60s to low-70s Saturday and Sunday. We will continue to fine tune the forecast as the week goes on, especially since a lot of locations across the Valley have holiday events next weekend.

