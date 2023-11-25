Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Thieves steal 12 French bulldogs worth $100,000 from pet store

The video shows the burglars tossing puppies into the back of their van and taking off. (Source: Top Dog Pet Store (@bulldog_cartel_) / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENA, Calif. (Gray News) – Thieves were caught on surveillance video stealing 12 French bulldogs from a pet shop earlier this week.

The theft happened Tuesday at Top Dog Pet Store in Gardena, California.

The video shows four masked men arriving at the store around 1 a.m. and breaking in as alarms blare.

The theft happened in a matter of minutes. The video shows the burglars tossing puppies into the back of their van and taking off.

The shop’s owner, Andres Avalos, told KTLA that the 12 dogs are worth a combined $100,000, but he is more worried about the dogs’ safety than the money.

“They literally grabbed them and tossed them in the van like they were stuffed animals,” Avalos told KTLA. “It’s horrible.”

The suspects also broke into the shop’s register and stole about $2,000 in cash.

Gardena police are investigating the case but do not have any suspects as of Saturday morning. They hope to find the dogs and return them safely to Avalos.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Dawson St.
Shooting investigation underway on Dawson St. 1 person injured
Kentrall Brown items
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges after running from GSP
Timothy Roberson was arrested on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.
Troy football player suspended following marijuana arrest
The Springer Opera House starts petition over Columbus’ new Judicial Center Plan
The Springer Opera House starts petition over Columbus’ new Judicial Center Plan
The Goetchius House revamped into new restaurant
Revamped Goetchius House in Columbus reopening with help of filmmaker

Latest News

The video shows the burglars tossing puppies into the back of their van and taking off....
Thieves steal 12 French bulldogs from pet store
People support local businesses in Columbus on Black Friday
People support local businesses in Columbus on Black Friday
People support local businesses in Columbus on Black Friday
People support local businesses in Columbus on Black Friday
Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square...
Pope Francis has a hospital checkup after coming down with the flu