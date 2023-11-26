ALEA investigating two separate car crashes in Macon County

Opelika, Ala. (WTVM) - Troopers with ALEA’s High Patrol Division are currently investigating two separate car crashes on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County.

According to officials, the first car crash was a two-vehicle crash near the 32-mile marker and left one lane closed. They say the second car crash was a multi-vehicle crash located near the 39-mile marker with one lane being closed.

The condition or number of people involved in the car crashes is unknown at this time.

