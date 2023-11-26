Business Break
Dry Weather & Chilly Temperatures Early in the Week

Arianna’s Forecast
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, isolated showers early on before we see a clearing of the rain and clouds across our area. Thanks to a cold front that will be moving through our region tonight, we will be left with more sunshine than clouds on Monday along with dry and chilly temperatures. 

Work Week Preview
Work Week Preview(WTVM Weather)

Waking up Monday morning expect a cool start to the day with temperatures in the low- to mid-40s, before reaching the mid-50s in the afternoon. Heading towards midweek many locations across the Valley will be waking up Wednesday morning with temperature at or below the freezing mark.

Morning Low Temperatures
Morning Low Temperatures(WTVM Weather)

Afternoon temperatures look to stick in the mid- to upper-50s Tuesday and Wednesday, returning to the low-60s by Thursday; and sunny to mostly sunny skies through this timeframe. This gradual warming trend will continue into the weekend, with temperatures that are above average. Saturday and Sunday morning lows in the mid- to upper-50s, and afternoon temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s.

Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WTVM Weather)

Also returning at the end of this week is the rain coverage, thanks to another cold front and upper-level disturbances the rain coverage looks to last Friday through next Monday; rain coverage is between 30-50%.  We will continue to fine tune the rain coverage, as many locations across the Valley have holiday events late week and next weekend.

