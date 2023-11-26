Interstate 85 southbound lane reopens after two separate car crashes in Macon County

Opelika, Ala. (WTVM) - According to officials, the roadway is now back open.

Troopers with ALEA’s High Patrol Division are currently investigating two separate car crashes on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County.

According to officials, the first car crash was a two-vehicle crash near the 32-mile marker and left one lane closed. They say the second car crash was a multi-vehicle crash located near the 39-mile marker with one lane being closed.

The condition or number of people involved in the car crashes is unknown at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather information.

