Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Rainy Sunday, Cold Week, Stormy Next Weekend?

FREEZING TEMPS MID-WEEK; WARMER AND UNSETTLED LATE WEEK
Freezing Temps Midweek
Freezing Temps Midweek(WTVM)
By Dana Barker
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Widespread light to moderate rain is the weather headline for your Sunday throughout the area. While the rain isn’t heavy or drought-busting, it will definitely pump the brakes on the worsening drought conditions over parts of our viewing area. Rainfall totals should range from a tenth to quarter of an inch north of Columbus to perhaps half an inch or a bit more in our southern counties.

The rain moves out and clouds will decrease tonight as a cold front brings in a much cooler air mass that will reside here for the first half of the work week. Highs will be in the 50s tomorrow through Wednesday, with the coldest night coming Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A widespread freeze is anticipated as lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Another light freeze is possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning before the air mass begins to moderate ahead of the next storm system coming in next weekend.

Forecast models are still struggling with timing of next weekend’s weather maker, but scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible from Friday through the weekend. While it looks like strong storms may be possible, it is too early to tell if severe weather will be a threat with this system. Highs for the weekend outside of rain and storms will be in the upper 60s to even some lower 70s, with lows generally in the 50s to near 60 degrees with the increased moisture around.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVM Sports
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: November 24 scores and highlights
Morningside Dr. fire
Fire crews battle structure fire on Morningside Dr in Columbus
Kentrall Brown items
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges after running from GSP
Police presence on Dawson St.
Shooting investigation underway on Dawson St. 1 person injured
People support local businesses in Columbus on Black Friday
People support local businesses in Columbus on Black Friday

Latest News

Morning Low Temperatures
Showers for Sunday Travel
While the first half of the weekend will be dry, watch for some rain Sunday.
Dry Saturday Ahead; Rain Returns For Some Sunday
Cool with increasing sun for Black Friday.
Increasing sun Friday, Staying cool
Black Friday Planner WTVM
Chilly Temperatures for the Start of Black Friday