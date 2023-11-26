Rainy Sunday, Cold Week, Stormy Next Weekend?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Widespread light to moderate rain is the weather headline for your Sunday throughout the area. While the rain isn’t heavy or drought-busting, it will definitely pump the brakes on the worsening drought conditions over parts of our viewing area. Rainfall totals should range from a tenth to quarter of an inch north of Columbus to perhaps half an inch or a bit more in our southern counties.

The rain moves out and clouds will decrease tonight as a cold front brings in a much cooler air mass that will reside here for the first half of the work week. Highs will be in the 50s tomorrow through Wednesday, with the coldest night coming Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A widespread freeze is anticipated as lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Another light freeze is possible Wednesday night and Thursday morning before the air mass begins to moderate ahead of the next storm system coming in next weekend.

Forecast models are still struggling with timing of next weekend’s weather maker, but scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible from Friday through the weekend. While it looks like strong storms may be possible, it is too early to tell if severe weather will be a threat with this system. Highs for the weekend outside of rain and storms will be in the upper 60s to even some lower 70s, with lows generally in the 50s to near 60 degrees with the increased moisture around.

