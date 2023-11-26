Sports, Imports fraud suspect appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman arrested on theft and fraud related to reported crimes at Sports and Imports Foreign Car Sales and Repair Shop, remains in the Muscogee County Jail without bond.

59-year-old Sama Moore was in recorder’s court Monday. She pleaded not guilty to five counts of identity fraud.

CPD arrested Moore Thursday after 21 fraud reports from former and current customers. Among the charges, Moore faces are identity fraud, felony theft by conversion, fraud, and forgery.

Police say Sports and Imports were selling customers vehicles on consignment, but sometimes it was done without the customer’s permission and sometimes they never got the money. The police investigation revealed that victims have lost more than $819-thousand dollars total, but say that number could grow.

Moore remains in the Muscogee County Jail. Her original bond was set at 700 thousand dollars.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.