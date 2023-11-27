Ceremonies begin to honor 39th First Lady, Rosalynn Carter

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rosalynn Carter was known for many things throughout her time as First Lady, but what she’s most remembered for is her focus on mental health for care providers. Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus has the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Services building with a statue of the First Lady in front of the building.

Ashley Careg is a nursing student and a part of the President Carter Leadership Program. She says the First Lady paved the way for her to pursue nursing.

“In the nursing field, I can lead myself to care for other people. Rosalynn Carter, while reading President Jimmy Carter’s book, you see tidbits of her living life as a caregiver,” said Careg.

Every person who has met Mrs. Carter and knows what she stood for says she did what she did from a place of love for everyone. Her legacy goes beyond First Lady, as President and Mrs. Carter have started many organizations, one of them being the Rosalynn Carter Institution for Caregivers. She believed care for the caregiver is what ultimately makes a lasting impact.

Dr. Leisa Easom is the former Executive Director of the Rosalynn Carter Institute, and she agrees.

“I think Mrs. Carter was the leader in this because she is the one that said, you know, somebody has got to help these people. She is the one that said nobody is looking at the caregivers many years ago. We have people out there that need care, but if you don’t take care of the caregiver, the care recipient is going to suffer,” said Easom.

Leadership from the Rosalynn Carter Institute says Mrs. Carter called everyone to love more broadly, and over 100 people showed up to witness the wreath-laying ceremony as a way to say thank you and honor her service to families all over the country.

“Just going through this building, her statue, seeing it every day going to class, it inspires me that there are people before me that have already reached the dream that I’m wishing to have,” said Careg.

