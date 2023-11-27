Chilly Morning’s Ahead for the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s going to be another chilly night across the Valley with low temperatures ranging from the low- to mid-30s, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday morning it may seem chillier than what is reading on the thermometer, thanks to some breezy conditions making those temperatures feel about 5 degrees cooler.

Tuesday Morning Temperature (WTVM Weather)

Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday look to reach the mid-50s and sunny skies after some morning clouds. Waking up Wednesday morning looks to be the coldest, with temperatures ranging from the mid-20s to low-30s, and afternoon temperatures reaching the upper-50s. There on after the warming trend will continue getting a touch warmer Thursday through Sunday.

Morning Low Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

Temperatures this weekend look to see morning lows back in the mid-50s to near 60 degrees, and afternoon temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s. While it may be dry and sunnier Tuesday through Thursday, rain coverage picks up in the latter half of this week and into the weekend.

Rain Coverage (WTVM Weather)

A cold front and upper-level disturbances will keep the rain coverage between 40-60% Friday through Monday. This looks to bring beneficial rain for many areas of the Southeast and the Valley that were experiencing drought conditions. We will continue to fine tune the rain coverage, as many locations across the Valley have holiday events late week and next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.