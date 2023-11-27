Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Cold Start, Warm and Unsettled End to Week

WIDESPREAD FREEZE MIDWEEK; HEAVY RAIN AND STORMS FOR THE UPCOMING WEEKEND
Forecast Rainfall Next 7 Days
Forecast Rainfall Next 7 Days(WTVM)
By Dana Barker
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clearing skies and breezy conditions will be the rule to start the work week as a cold front has cleared our area overnight. Highs today will struggle to reach the lower to middle 50s as cold air advection will offset the sunny skies today. The bigger story will be the freezing temperatures expected this week. While some locations may briefly touch the freezing mark tonight, a more widespread freeze is expected by Wednesday morning and another light freeze possible Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 25 to 30 degree range across most of our area on Wednesday, with upper 20s to lower 30s expected on Thursday.

A quick warmup is in store for the latter part of the week. As we turn the calendar to December on Friday, the weather also will turn unsettled with periods of showers and thunderstorms possible through the weekend. While a few storms may be strong, the ingredients for severe weather don’t all look to come together at the same time to produce a credible threat. The more sure thing will be heavy rainfall, with amounts of 3-5 inches possible between Friday and next Monday. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs flirting with the 70 degree mark and lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Closed
Interstate 85 southbound lane reopens after two separate car crashes in Macon County
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Sports, Imports fraud suspect appears in court
Sports, Imports fraud suspect appears in court
Morningside Dr. fire
Fire crews battle structure fire on Morningside Dr in Columbus
Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.
Services and ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter | Here’s how you can watch

Latest News

Rain Coverage
Dry Weather & Chilly Temperatures Early in the Week
Freezing Temps Midweek
Rainy Sunday, Cold Week, Stormy Next Weekend?
Morning Low Temperatures
Showers for Sunday Travel
While the first half of the weekend will be dry, watch for some rain Sunday.
Dry Saturday Ahead; Rain Returns For Some Sunday