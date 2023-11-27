Cold Start, Warm and Unsettled End to Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clearing skies and breezy conditions will be the rule to start the work week as a cold front has cleared our area overnight. Highs today will struggle to reach the lower to middle 50s as cold air advection will offset the sunny skies today. The bigger story will be the freezing temperatures expected this week. While some locations may briefly touch the freezing mark tonight, a more widespread freeze is expected by Wednesday morning and another light freeze possible Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 25 to 30 degree range across most of our area on Wednesday, with upper 20s to lower 30s expected on Thursday.

A quick warmup is in store for the latter part of the week. As we turn the calendar to December on Friday, the weather also will turn unsettled with periods of showers and thunderstorms possible through the weekend. While a few storms may be strong, the ingredients for severe weather don’t all look to come together at the same time to produce a credible threat. The more sure thing will be heavy rainfall, with amounts of 3-5 inches possible between Friday and next Monday. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs flirting with the 70 degree mark and lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

