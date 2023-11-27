Business Break
Columbus Police Department to donate check to Special Olympics Georgia

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) announced an upcoming check presentation event, donating to Special Olympics Georgia.

In October, the 4th Annual River City Motorcycle Rodeo fundraiser was held in partnership with Rally Point Harley Davidson. The check CPD will present will mark the end of the fundraiser.

The presentation ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Rally Point Harley-Davidson on 3230 Williams Road.

CPD will announce the money raised from the fundraiser on the presentation day.

The department is the longest-partnering law enforcement agency in Georgia that supports the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Georgia.

