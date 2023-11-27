Business Break
LIVE: Memorial events begin for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

By Jessie Gibson and Justin Brown
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday is the first of three days of memorial services dedicated to former first lady, Rosalynn Carter - who died at age 96.

Family, friends, Georgians and people around the world will start to say their goodbyes.

[WATCH THE FULL WREATH LAYING CEREMONY HERE.]

On Monday, November 27, a motorcade will arrive at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus and head to Georgia Southwestern State University where a formal wreath-laying ceremony will take place in her honor.

Following the ceremony, the motorcade will bring Rosalynn to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta - where she will lie in repose. That is open to the public.

On Tuesday, November 28, Rosalynn’s casket will be brought to the Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University - where there will be a private service.

On Wednesday, November 29, her funeral will take place in Plains at Maranatha Baptist Church. A private burial will happen at the Carters’ home in Plains.

On May 30, 2023, the Carter Center announced that Rosalynn Carter had been diagnosed with dementia. The Carter Center stated that she continued to live at home with Jimmy - who remains in hospice care.

Rosalynn died on November 19, 2023 at 96 years old.

