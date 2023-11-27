Multi-vehicle crash leaves road closed on Alabama 26 near U.S. 431

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Russell County.

According to officials, the crash happened around 1:54 p.m. on November 27 on Alabama 26 near the intersection of U.S. 431 in Russell County. All lanes are closed.

It’s undetermined how long the road will be closed. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.