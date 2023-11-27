Business Break
Multi-vehicle crash leaves road closed on Alabama 26 near U.S. 431

Car Crash
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Russell County.

According to officials, the crash happened around 1:54 p.m. on November 27 on Alabama 26 near the intersection of U.S. 431 in Russell County. All lanes are closed.

It’s undetermined how long the road will be closed. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are monitoring the situation.

