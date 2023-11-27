Sales increase for businesses in downtown Auburn for Iron Bowl weekend

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Iron Bowl was hosted in Auburn this year, and for local shops and restaurants near the campus, the crowds of people who came to show support was good for business.

Thousands of people from across the country flooded into to the Loveliest Village on the Plains for the Iron Bowl.

Many people, such as Brittany Dille from Denver, Colorado, visited local shops and restaurants in downtown Auburn.

“We ate at the draft house, and that’s also a locally-owned placed that we don’t have in Colorado,” Dille said.

Jarod Sadler, from Nashville, Tennessee, also shopped locally for Auburn themed gear for his office.

“We’ll spend a decent amount of money today, for sure,” he said.

Johnathan Hart, the general manager of The Saloon restaurant, said he’s seen an increase in sales during the iron bowl weekend.

“I think we doubled our average sales on Friday, just yesterday alone, and right now we’re already on pace to beat what we did on Auburn and Georgia,” Hart said.

Across from the saloon, Kayla Bartley shopped locally at Ellie Clothing.

“I know for me, I love the Auburn Community. I live here for 2 and a half years, and so you know, just supporting small businesses here is super important, and they got cute stuff,” she said.

The co-owner of the boutique, Natalie Gilbert, said being located downtown Auburn as well as the iron bowl being eh day after Black Friday boosts sales for the store and other businesses.

“It’s the time we look forward to the most because we know business is going to be good,” Gilbert said.

Another local business in downtown is Auburn Art.

Cliff Hare, the owner, Owner said he was glad to see the influx of people in the town..

“I mean iron bowl is the biggest day of the year. So, it’s Christmas come early kind of situation,” he said.

Anna Hovey with the Auburn Chamber of Commerce said the money made during the weekend will also help the city.

“Our sales tax helps to fund, you know, lots of city programs and the city council is very committed to the city school system. So, certainly it’s great for our city school system,” she said.

Hovey encouraged people who come for gameday to come back to experience more activities and places the city has to offer.

