WTVM caught up with travelers on second busiest day of holiday travel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Holiday travel wrapped up for most people Sunday. Many people made it home after spending time with friends and family for Thanksgiving and already Georgia law enforcement officials say this year has been deadlier than last on state roads.

News Leader 9 stopped by the busy Georgia Visitor Information Center, or the Welcome Center on Williams Road in Columbus, Sunday where families and solo riders stopped heading back home after the big feast Thursday.

On their way home from Calhoun, Georgia, Oren Crawford and his family stopped in Columbus. They traveled on Thanksgiving Day, one of the least busiest days predicted by AAA.

“The roads were actually surprisingly pretty clear well except downtown Atlanta, going through downtown Atlanta you know it’s always busy,” said Crawford.

While Thursday travel went smoothly, Crawford’s son, Elijah, said Sunday was different.

“Thursday [the roads] were pretty clear, but today it was pretty busy and there was a lot of congestion and traffic,” said Elijah. “With the rain, it kind of slowed things down a bit.”

For Scott Austin, his trek from Anniston, Alabama to Moody Air Force Base was fair to him.

“Traffic was moving pretty well, I’m going back today to Moody Air Force Base and traffic hasn’t been bad,” said Austin.

AAA predicted more than 2 million travelers in Georgia would make a trip more than 50 miles, that’s a 2.3 percent more than than last year.

Unfortunately that’s not the only number going up, the fatality count on Georgia roads during Thanksgiving holiday travel is also higher than last year.

21 people have died this year, 18 died in 2022. Five people were killed in a head on collision in Colquitt County Thanksgiving day when a van carrying 10 people and a truck crashed on highway 11.

In Muscogee County, officials say more officers were on patrol to make sure everyone was safe. Lieutenant Moises Obregon with Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says there was a lot of speeding and aggressive driving.

“People are in a rush, they’re trying to get to their family and they take a little short cuts or decide to speed. A lot of times we will educate them and give them a verbal warning depending of their speeds given the outcome of the traffic stop,” says Obregon.

With more holidays knocking on our door, Obregon reminds us to beware of putting business of where you are traveling on social media. The sheriff’s office can do courtesy house checks if notified in advance.

