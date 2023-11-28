Christmas tree shopping begins in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “It’s a family tradition to have real trees I love the smell you can smell it when you walk on the lot out here.”

Christmas tree farms are expecting the upcoming weeks to be very busy. Although there was a shortage last year, Kimi Tree owner Gilbert Miller says that’s not the case this year.

“Last year was definitely a shortage it was across all heights so from three foot all the way up to 15 feet this year, the suppliers have caught up a little bit they’re pruning programs have gotten better but our issue is really from about 8 ½ feet up, “ Gilbert Miller .said

While many things are costing more these days, Miller says the price of his trees is reasonable.

“Our trees start at 3 feet tall, and those are anywhere from 25 to $35. They move on up from there so our five- to six-foot-tall trees are in that $45 to 55.00 range 6 foot on up is above $60,” Gilbert Miller said.

Dave’s Christmas tree owner David Bone says he has been selling trees for 27 years and his 5-foot trees start around 100 dollars. Bone says if you are concerned about bugs coming in your home from the tree he has a remedy that keeps them off.

“We put a pesticide on them when they’re growing also far as there’s a flame retardant, so your house won’t catch on fire light stories you heard 100 years ago these aren’t Pines these are Fraser fir family the trees do well in the house,” David Bone said.

Miller says there are a few things people should know if they plan to get a real Christmas Tree. Miller says its important to put your tree in warm water once you get it home.

“So if you think about when what a bathtub when it feels good that sort of hot temperature and you relax after a stressful day that’s the temperature of water you ought to be putting in your Christmas tree It releases the SAP on the bottom you got to think these trees are in shock having been cut from their roots and so they’re trying to absorb moisture and they really can’t but that hot water prevents the SAP from congealing on the bottom and locking up,” Gilbert Miller said.

So if you are interested in getting a real Christmas tree this holiday season both tree farms is open from 9am until 10 p.m. They also offer wreaths, garlands and so much more!

