City of Auburn to send children’s letters to the North Pole

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - If you live in Auburn, the city is sending letters to the North Pole.

Kids can drop off their letters in the special mailboxes at the Harris Center or the Boykin Community Center.

Be sure to add the child’s name and return address so Santa can send you a letter back to your home.

All letters must be dropped off by Tuesday, Dec. 14.

No postage is necessary.

