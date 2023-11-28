Business Break
City of Auburn to send children’s letters to the North Pole

(“Letters to Santa” mailbox now sits by the Christmas tree downtown.)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - If you live in Auburn, the city is sending letters to the North Pole.

Kids can drop off their letters in the special mailboxes at the Harris Center or the Boykin Community Center.

Be sure to add the child’s name and return address so Santa can send you a letter back to your home.

All letters must be dropped off by Tuesday, Dec. 14.

No postage is necessary.

