Cold Night Tonight, Wet Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After we saw some passing high clouds early this morning, skies will clear later today with full sunshine ahead. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s before the temperatures plummet tonight after sunset. Clear skies, dry air, and light winds will provide the perfect conditions for maximum cooling tonight, with widespread lows in the 20s expected. While it won’t be the pipe-bursting kind of freezing weather, precautions should be taken for plants and pets that will be exposed to the elements overnight.

A warmup will commence later this week ahead of a series of disturbances moving through this weekend. While the timing will unfortunately put outdoor Christmas parades and celebrations in jeopardy, much of the viewing area is experiencing drought conditions, so the rainfall is needed. Another silver lining is that with the below average rainfall of late, area rivers and lakes are more than equipped to handle the incoming rains. The exception may be in urban areas and smaller streams that may become briefly overwhelmed by quick heavy rainfall this weekend. Storm total amounts on the order of 3-5 inches are expected through the area. Fortunately, while we may hear some rumbles of thunder this weekend, current indications are severe weather will not be a threat as the ingredients will be out of phase for robust thunderstorm development.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 Friday through Sunday, and low temperatures will struggle to drop much below 60 degrees with the high-octane moisture around. A cold front will move through on Monday, ending the rainfall and bringing temperatures back near seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dana Barker

