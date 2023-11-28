Business Break
Cold Temperatures Tonight and Clear Skies Tomorrow

Arianna’s Forecast
Derek's Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, across the Valley it is going to get cold thanks to the clear skies above. Waking up Wednesday morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper-20s, with temperatures warming to the mid- to upper- 50s by the afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WTVM Weather)

Expect plentiful amounts of sunshine on Wednesday, before some clouds begin to roll back into the area on Thursday. The pattern begins to change Friday through the weekend with rain coverage between 50-70%. With this rain we may see a few thunderstorms, but overall, this rain and isolated storms do not look to be severe. This rain looks to stick around through Monday; a cold front will move through the region on Monday leaving behind drier conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. While this rain may impact the holiday events going on across the Valley, it looks to be beneficial rain for the ongoing drought in locations across the Southeast and for some of our area.

Rain Forecast over the Next 7 Days
Rain Forecast over the Next 7 Days(WTVM Weather)

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the rest of this week eventually reaching the upper-60s to low-70s by this weekend. After the cold front moves through on Monday temperatures look to dip back down to the upper-50s to low-60s Saturday.

