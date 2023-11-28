Columbus Cyber Monday deals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) “It’s really hard for small businesses to compete with the big box stores.”

The term Cyber Monday was coined in 2005. It was created as a way to encourage consumers to shop online. Since it began, online stores offering deep discounts to consumers. But Posh Peach Boutique owner Erin Widick tells me they offer deep deals on Cyber Monday as well.

“We try to compete obviously we participate with 20% off our website but we’re also offering the discount in-store supporting local always is a good thing whenever you shop with us we in turn keep our money locally,” Erin Widick said.

I spoke with shopper Whittaker Luck who says he enjoys shopping locally for his Christmas gifts.

“Really important because you want to support your local businesses um yeah, I think those stores take a lot heat in the modern day because the convenience of online shopping,” Whittaker Luck said.

Brooke Wesley, owner of Uptown Exclusives says she is ecstatic for cyber-Monday with her store offering a sale on her website. Wesley says although she does have cyber-Monday deals she encourages everyone to gift shop locally this holiday season.

“I mean you’re supporting your entire community and supporting someone’s dream rather than going to a big box store I know it means a lot to us in every local business, especially every local business here in Columbus,” Brooke Wesley said.

I went out to Columbus Park Crossing to see if people were still shopping in store on this Cyber Monday many telling me they enjoy shopping in store.

“Because if I need like clothes or something I can get an actual size instead of online because online isn’t like always true to size.”

“I wanted to come in and actually do it so that I can actually look at it because the television I have right now is not working and I’m tired of it sitting there so I said OK I’m off today to be down here take care of some business.”

