Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Mark Cuban plans to leave ‘Shark Tank’ after the 16th season

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, watches warm ups before Game 6 of an NBA basketball...
Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, watches warm ups before Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than a decade of helping hundreds of businesses and entrepreneurs, Mark Cuban plans to leave “Shark Tank.”

Cuban said he wants to have a couple of summers with his teens before they enter adulthood.

The billionaire said he loves that the show represents that the American dream is alive and well.

Cuban, who will leave the series after filming the 16th season, said the fellow “sharks” will survive just fine without him.

According to IMDB, he has been on every season since guest starring in 2011.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Car Crash
Roads back open after multi-vehicle crash on Alabama 26 near U.S. 431
Joshua Mata-Hernandez
Auburn man facing terrorist threat charge following social media post
Sports, Imports fraud suspect appears in court
Sports, Imports fraud suspect appears in court
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were not only a global power couple but also best friends and life...
Memorial events begin for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Latest News

FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are...
LIVE UPDATES: Tribute service to be held in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
FILE: Dr. Brian Aalbers was charged in federal court on Nov. 15 after law enforcement was made...
Pediatric doctor charged with attempting to produce child porn, authorities say
Thomas Hand talks about the effect captivity has had on his daughter. (Source: CNN)
Father describes emotional reunion with 9-year-old daughter, who Hamas held hostage