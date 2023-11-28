President Joe Biden in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter’s service will impact traffic | What to know

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to attend memorial services for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Tuesday.

The services will be held at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University; Carter’s body will leave the Carter Center where she is currently lying in repose around 11:30 a.m., with the service to follow.

As with past visits, it is expected that President Biden will arrive at Dobbins Air Force Base Tuesday morning. There are several potential routes President Biden could take to the service.

Option #1: Biden heads to the departure ceremony at the Carter Center

Almost every route President Biden’s motorcade can take will see him drove south on I-75. If he heads to the departure ceremony at the Carter Center first, that would see him have perhaps the biggest impact on Atlanta traffic.

The motorcade would head south on I-75 (or Route 41 before getting on I-75) to the connector before getting onto John Lewis Freedom Parkway until it reaches the Carter Center.

After the departure ceremony, it would then head north on John Lewis Freedom Parkway before turning right on Ponce de Leon Avenue NE and driving to the intersection of Ponce de Leon Avenue NE and Lullwater Road NE. It would then north on Lullwater Road NE and North Decatur Road before reaching the church.

Option #2: I-75 to I-85, I-85 to Monroe Drive NE, Monroe Drive NE to Piedmont Circle NE, Piedmont Circle NE to Piedmont Avenue NE, Piedmont Avenue NE to Rock Springs Road NE, Rock Springs Road NE to N Decatur Road

This option would skip most of the connector, instead winding its way through north Atlanta neighborhoods after taking I-75 and I-85.

Option #3: I-75 to I-85, I-85 to Druid Hills Road NE, Druid Hills Road NE to Briarcliff Road NE, Briarcliff Road NE to N Decatur Road

Very much the same route as option two, but exits I-85 much further north before snaking south through the Druid Hills neighborhood.

Give me the short version!

Avoid I-75 between Marietta and the connector and I-85 between the connector and Druid Hills Road NE. Avoid Northside Drive between Dobbins and West Paces Ferry Road and around Collier Hills.

Try to avoid Rock Springs Road NE and N Decatur Road as well. If you have business at Emory between Eagle Way and N Decatur Road, good luck and prepare to take a detour. Especially if you have classes. This is not a good reason to skip.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Bide, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff will be in town today for Rosalynn Carter's service. Avoid these roads as they are all options for their routes to the service come late morning. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/acntsLk6Tw — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) November 28, 2023

How to watch the memorial services for Rosalynn Carter

Atlanta News First will be covering the services live on television and on our ANF+ livestreams, which you can watch on our website, on Youtube or on Roku and Fire TV. We will also report on the events online.

