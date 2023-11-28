‘This time I’m for real’: Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular’s last year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After putting together a huge homemade holiday light display for the public since the 1990′s, a Columbus man and his family say this is their final year to do so.

“This is the best time of the year,” said Cooper Crites as he and his family stopped by The Ludy’s Christmas Spectacular Monday night.

The Ludy’s Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday cheer to many families, but this year is the final show.

“I tried doing a very miniature version of this last year, so when I heard about this, I was like, wow, we’ve got to come,” says Ashley Marrero.

It’s a show featuring more than 200,000 lights that are in sync with some of the best Christmas jingles and it’s been around since 1995.

Even though he said so last year, owner and founder Jerry Ludy says he’s serious about coming to an end.

“I was a little disappointed last year when I started with a few of the things on display, I was disappointed because I always believed if you’re going to run a race, run for the first place and not third. So I’m going for first place this year and I’m going to go out a winner,” said Ludy.

Ludy says it was a difficult decision to make, but times are catching up with him.

“Being on that roof all these years, I’ve been very fortunate, I’m just getting to the point where I am a little unstable. On top of that, I have provided my whole life for this cause to help bring joy to everyone in the communities and surrounding areas and supporting a lot of charities. For Make-A-Wish, we’ve raised over $200,000 in the last 12 years,” said Ludy.

This year, donations will be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We wanted to help directly families who are impacted with children who have difficulties in life,” said Ludy.

Ludy says what he’ll miss the most are the families.

“I’ve seen children come out here with their mother and dad, and then they end up growing themself, and they start bringing their children out here. We see a generation on top of generations, and to see the excitement in their eyes and the memory it creates for them, that’s the power that keeps me going,” said Ludy.

The families will miss him just as much. Kimberly Orchard has brought her family and friends since 2004.

“We’re going to be disappointed when it closes down, we’ll probably go to Atlanta or something like it, but nothing is as pretty as what this is and the heartfelt behind it,” said Orchard.

The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular is open now until New Year’s Day.

According to the family’s website, the hours are:

6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST Sunday-Thursday

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST Fridays and Saturdays

The address is 5784 Ironstone Drive, Columbus, Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.