2024 Polar Plunge set for January 20th

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The 12th annual Auburn Polar Plunge is set for Saturday, January 20 at Samford Pool beginning at 9 a.m.

The goal of the event is to raise financial support for athletes in the Lee County Special Olympics.

The theme for the event is “2023 trends.” There will be prizes for those who raise the most money and the winners of the costume contest.

