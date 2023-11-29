Business Break
34th annual Daddy Daughter Date Night set for February 2-3

By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The 34th annual Daddy Daughter Date Night is set for Friday, February 2, and Saturday, February 3.

The event is slated to occur at the brand-new indoor facility at the City of Auburn’s Wire Road Soccer Complex from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The theme for the event is “Stay Wild” and will feature a green and gold jungle/ safari theme.

Online ticket sales will begin on Monday, December 4 at 8 a.m. Customers must purchase a “father” ticket for each father figure attending and a separate “daughter” ticket for each daughter attending. Tickets must be purchased for the same night for fathers and daughters.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

