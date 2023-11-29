Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamel Z. Johnson
Opelika man arrested for multiple crimes including identity theft in Auburn
Joshua Mata-Hernandez
Auburn man facing terrorist threat charge following social media post
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains
‘This time I’m for real’: Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular’s last year
‘This time I’m for real’: Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular’s last year

Latest News

FILE - The TikTok app logo is seen, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. On Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, an...
Indiana judge dismisses state’s lawsuit against TikTok that alleged child safety, privacy concerns
Newest iPhone 'Namedrop' feature raises concern
Newest iPhone ‘NameDrop’ feature released in update raises concerns
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
Many of Alabama’s County leaders were in Auburn Wednesday to outline what they want state...
Alabama’s county governments outline 2024 legislative priorities