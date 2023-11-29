Auburn Mall celebrates Holiday season with festive events

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Mall announced festive events and activities happening at the Mall in celebration of the 2023 holiday season.

As a part of their “December to Remember” event series, the mall will be hosting Jolly Jingle Jams and Pictures with Santa.

Jolly Jingle Jams is a new event series aimed at spreading holiday cheer and festivities with local choirs, musicians, dance groups, and more featuring live performances throughout the Mall.

“Our goal is to bring the community together to celebrate with festivities here in Auburn. We have fun seasonal décor displayed throughout the Mall, pictures with Santa, and holiday-inspired performances. We want the entire community to engage in a new holiday experience and enjoy the spirit of the season!” said Lindsey Mueller, Senior Marketing Manager for Hull Property Group, owner of the Auburn Mall.

Santa will arrive on Friday, December 1st. Santa’s visit schedule is as follows.

December 1st – December 17th Monday – Friday: 11 AM – 7 PM Saturday: 10 AM – 8 PM Sunday: 12 PM – 6 PM

December 18th – December 23rd Monday – Saturday: 10 AM – 8 PM

Christmas Eve Sunday: 10 AM – 4 PM

To register for this event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.