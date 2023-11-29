Business Break
Carver to host Savannah Christian in 3A semifinals

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Carver Tigers are one win away from the GHSA 3A state championship game. The Tigers, who have played home games throughout the playoffs, will host Savannah Christian on Friday night at Odis Spencer Stadium.

A win would send Carver to the state championship game for the second time in three years.

“The last two weeks we’ve had some dog fights.” said Carver head coach Pierre Coffey. “Our kids are resilient. Regardless of the circumstances, they continue to fight.”

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will have coverage from Odis Spencer Stadium on Friday night.

