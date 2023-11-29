Business Break
City of Auburn set to host drive-thru Toy Drive

By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Public Safety is set to host its first-ever drive-thru Toy Drive on Saturday, December 2.

The event will take place at the Dean Road Recreation Center. This event aims to provide Christmas gifts to over 400 registered children ages 2-14.

Auburn University Mascot, Aubie is set to make a special appearance to visit with Toy Drive donors and volunteers.

For more information on this event, click HERE.

