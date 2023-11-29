Business Break
Columbus officials locate missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.

Columbus officials searching for missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.
Columbus officials searching for missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, Banard has been located in good health.

19-year-old Jacob Barnard was last seen on Tuesday, November 28, at 8:05 p.m. near Ridgefield Court.

Officials say he was last seen wearing white stone washed jeans, gray hooded sweatshirt, and light blue high-top sneakers. They say he is 6′3 and around 230 pounds.

If you have any information concerning Barnard, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449 or 706-225-4343.

