Columbus officials searching for missing 19-year-old last seen near Ridgefield Ct.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

19-year-old Jacob Barnard was last seen on Tuesday, November 28, at 8:05 p.m. near Ridgefield Court.

Officials say he was last seen wearing white stone washed jeans, gray hooded sweatshirt, and light blue high-top sneakers. They say he is 6′3 and around 230 pounds.

If you have any information concerning Barnard, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449 or 706-225-4343.

