Country singer Darius Rucker to receive ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’ star next month

Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in...
Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Kristin Nelson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WMBF/Gray News) – Country singer Darius Rucker will be honored in California next month with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The award-winning artist will be honored with the 2,766th star on Monday, Dec. 4 along Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame website.

Rucker is receiving the star in the category of Recording.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to honor the very talented Darius Rucker,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I think he will be happy to know that his mentor and friend Charley Pride’s star is a few feet away from his star” added Martinez.

Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and won his third career Grammy in 2014 for his version of “Wagon Wheel.”

He topped the charts once again in 2021 with his song “Beers and Sunshine.”

Along with being a recording artist, Rucker has been a lifelong philanthropist.

The South Carolina native co-chaired the capital campaign that generated $150 million to help build the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston.

Rucker has also raised over $3.6 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his Monday After the Masters benefit golf tournament and concert that takes place in Myrtle Beach.

Other recording artists in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 are Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Sammy Hagar and Gwen Stefani.

Actor Chadwick Boseman will posthumously receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star as part of the Class of 2024.

