Family, friends gather to honor Rosalynn Carter at funeral service in Plains

PLAINS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter will be laid to rest in Plains on Wednesday, November 29.

The Carter Center announced that Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May 2023 - and on November 17, she was placed on hospice care. Two days later, on November 19, the Carter Center announced that Rosalynn Carter had died at 96.

Tribute and memorial services have been held the past two days in honor of the former first lady. Below is a list of the events:

Monday, November 27: Rosalynn was honored with a wreath-laying ceremony at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus. A tribute service was held at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where Rosalynn lied in repose.

Tuesday, November 28: Tribute service for Rosalynn Carter. Many notable politicians, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, gathered at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University. Among the attendees was former President Jimmy Carter, who has been in at-home hospice care since February and hasn’t been seen publicly since driving through the Plains Peanut Festival with his wife in September.

Georgia State Patrol Honor Guard keeps vigil over the casket of Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, late Tuesday night. (Source: Carter Center)

Wednesday, November 29: A funeral service for family and friends will take place at 11 a.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, where the Carters attended and taught for decades. Afterward, Rosalynn’s casket will be taken to the Carters’ home for a private burial.

[WATCH LIVE COVERAGE OF THE SERVICES HERE.]

The public can line the motorcade route after the service. It will start at the church, proceed down Bond Street and continue down Highway 280 until Woodland Drive in downtown Plains.

Until her death, Rosalynn and Jimmy were married the longest of any president - celebrating their 77th anniversary earlier in 2023.

