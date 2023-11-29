Lawmaker proposes bill to get rid of taxes on feminine and baby products

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Senator Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, is proposing a bill that would remove local and state taxes from feminine hygiene and baby products, like bottles and wipes, to help women and moms save money.

Orr says he attended a tax policy conference weeks ago and was disappointed to see Alabama listed as one of the states that charge women taxes for products needed monthly and to take care of their babies.

“It just struck me as something that should not be, particularly in a state that claims it’s very pro-life and pro-children,” says Orr.

The bill draft asks that items like baby wipes, maternity clothing, bottles, diapers, and feminine hygiene products no longer be taxed. Orr says that taxing women on necessities like these is unfair.

“With feminine products, why are we taxing 50 percent of our population during a period of their lives that certainly doesn’t seem very fair either,” says Orr.

Alabama is one of 20 states that collect taxes on feminine products, and one of 26 that has a sales tax on items like diapers.

“The tax in this situation around the state, when you include state and local taxes, can be around 10-11 percent for these items, so it’s quite substantial,” says Orr.

He says removing the taxes on these products could cost the state and some municipalities millions of dollars.

“The state would be a little less than $10 million dollars, and the cost for local government would again spread all across the state, for the local taxes would be $11-12 million,” says Orr. “So you’re not talking about a whole lot of money when you consider the multibillion-dollar state budget.”

This proposal will be considered and voted on during the next legislative session in February, and if passed, it will go into effect in October 2024.

