Lee County Sheriff’s Office set to unveil Bundle Up Boutique

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Helping Families Initiative, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and United Way of Lee County have teamed up to open Bundle Up Boutique.

The event will take place at the United Way of Lee County office located at 2133 Executive Park Dr in Opelika. The times for the event are as follows:

Tues. December 5: 8-10 a.m. CST

Wed. December 6: 1-4 p.m. CST

Thurs. December 7: 5-7 p.m. CST

Bundle Up Boutique is a pop-up, free coat-shopping experience geared to keep the people of Lee County warm this winter.

The Bundle Up Boutique will allow community members who need a coat and are unable to afford one to stop by and choose a coat that is the best fit for themselves and/or their child.

Deputies with LCSO will be on-site to ensure a safe shopping experience. Identification, proof of residency, and proof of income will not be required to shop at the boutique.

