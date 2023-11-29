Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Lee County Sheriff’s Office set to unveil Bundle Up Boutique

Lee County Sheriff's Office logo
Lee County Sheriff's Office logo(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Helping Families Initiative, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and United Way of Lee County have teamed up to open Bundle Up Boutique.

The event will take place at the United Way of Lee County office located at 2133 Executive Park Dr in Opelika. The times for the event are as follows:

  • Tues. December 5: 8-10 a.m. CST
  • Wed. December 6: 1-4 p.m. CST
  • Thurs. December 7: 5-7 p.m. CST

Bundle Up Boutique is a pop-up, free coat-shopping experience geared to keep the people of Lee County warm this winter.

The Bundle Up Boutique will allow community members who need a coat and are unable to afford one to stop by and choose a coat that is the best fit for themselves and/or their child.

Deputies with LCSO will be on-site to ensure a safe shopping experience. Identification, proof of residency, and proof of income will not be required to shop at the boutique.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamel Z. Johnson
Opelika man arrested for multiple crimes including identity theft in Auburn
Joshua Mata-Hernandez
Auburn man facing terrorist threat charge following social media post
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
‘This time I’m for real’: Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular’s last year
‘This time I’m for real’: Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular’s last year
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains
Muscogee Co. Sheriff receives invitation to Rosalynn Carter private funeral in Plains

Latest News

MGN
City of Auburn set to host drive-thru Toy Drive
The presents were collected with donations as part of First Lady Cathy Justice’s Communities...
Auburn Mall celebrates Holiday season with festive events
Polar Plunge
2024 Polar Plunge set for January 20th
Daddy Daughter Date Night
34th annual Daddy Daughter Date Night set for February 2-3